S/African police prioritise fight against GBV – Official

South Africa joined the rest of the world on Thursday to mark the start of the annual 16 Days of Activism Campaign of No Violence Against Women and Children, with Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale urging her compatriots to get involved in the fight against gender-based violence.“Our fight on the 16 days of activism is a problem that the South African Police Service (SAPS) has declared gender-based violence to be a 365-day intervention,” Mathale said.

She revealed that her ministry has ensured that GBV remained part of all SAPS’ community engagement activities.

“All provinces were, therefore, also requested to develop plans for ongoing campaigns for gender-based violence to be conducted throughout the year.”