S/African president mulls registry for protection orders

The South African government needs to examine the possibility of introducing a national registry for “court protection orders” for victims of gender based violence, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said.Addressing the National Summit against Gender Based Violence and Femicide, the president said sometimes survivors of violence fled their homes to other parts of the country even after obtaining the orders against their perpetrators.

This became difficult for them to obtain copies of the court orders without the victims going through the whole process again, he said.

The two-day summit, which kicked off on Thursday at St Georges Hotel in Pretoria, is in response to continued high levels of violence and femicide against women and children in the country.

Ramaphosa therefore said he had appointed a special advisor to work with the ministry of justice to lead the process of convening the summit.

He reiterated his government’s commitment to bring down the figures of violence against women and children at the hands of mainly males – relatives and non-relatives alike.

According to Statistics South Africa, 138 per 100,000 women were raped last year, the highest rate in the world. “We cannot, and we will not, rest until we have brought those figures down to zero. We are aiming for a femicide rate of zero per 100,000.

“We want to reach a point where no woman, child or man has to experience the violence, violation and trauma of rape. There is no acceptable level of gender-based violence. We want to eradicate it,” Ramaphosa said, as he condemned victim blaming in cases of violence and rape against women and children.