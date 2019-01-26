S/African president urges citizens to “own your future, register to vote”

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has encouraged new voters to come out in large numbers this weekend and register at the various voting stations nationwide to enable them cast their first ever votes in May’s national elections.The country’s 22,925 voting stations will be open for the final registration for this year’s national polls between 06:00 GMT and 03:00 GMT on Saturday and Sunday.

This is the final registration exercise for the country’s new voters to get on the voting registers’ roll to join some 26 million registered voters on it.

“Use your freedom and make your mark. If you are 18 years of age or older, take your identity document along to your nearest voting station on the 26th and 27th January, and register to vote,” the president, who is in Davos attending the World Economic Forum, said in a message to the nation.

This year’s forthcoming national and provincial elections, he said, would be an opportunity for the youth to own their future.

“The simple and easy act of becoming a registered voter is your first step towards shaping your own future and that of our country.

“As we celebrate 25 years of freedom and democracy, the forthcoming election is your opportunity to make your own history and to help South Africa grow towards a brighter future,” the president said.