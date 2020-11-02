S/African students get presidential salute ahead of final exams

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent over one million students in the Class of 2020 his best wishes when they sit for their final exams starting on Thursday.The president, in his Monday message to the nation, noted that this year’s exams were being “written under unprecedented conditions” of the Covid-19 pandemic, which disrupted the country’s academic year as well as general socio-economic life.

He paid tribute to both students and their teachers “for persevering through the hardship” of the accompanying six-month lockdown and its various stages of restrictions.

Ramaphosa said despite having the odds stacked against them, the students were determined to write the exams, which were the pinnacle of their school careers.

“Despite the risk posed by the virus and resource challenges in our schools, the majority of our teachers heeded the call to return to school to salvage what was left of the academic year,” Ramaphosa said.

He added: “They reported for work every day to support our final year students. They put in the extra hours to get our learners over the finish line, making the most of the (meagre) resources they had to ensure learning continued.”

According to the president, the “pandemic has brought our nation together in ways not experienced before, and this was demonstrated in the final year examination preparations.”

“When you enter the exam room on Thursday you will be carrying, not just your own hopes for success and those of your families, but you will also be carrying the hopes of all South Africans,” he told the students.

The exams are due to end on 15 December, according to the Ministry of Basic Education.