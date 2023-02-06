International › APA

S/African trio lands Grammy for Best Global Music Performance

Published on 06.02.2023 at 17h21 by APA News

Three South African musicians won the award for the Best Global Music Performance for their collaboration Bayethe at the 65th Grammy Awards that ended in the United States’ Los Angeles early Monday.The trio of Nomcebo Zikode, Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman stave off competition from Nigerian sensation Burna Boy, Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo, US’ Matt B, Ghana’s Rocky Dawuni and Pakistan’s Arooj Aftab to land the Best Global Music Performance category award. 

Zikode is renowned as the singer in the “Jerusalema” song that took the world by storm in 2021, while Bantwini is a record producer and singer and Kellerman is a celebrated flutist, producer and composer.

Bantwini dedicated the award to all Africans, saying “every child in the ghetto, in the village (should) know that it is possible.”

“And this moment we are here for anybody who is in Africa; (this) just proves and affirms every dream is valid,” Bantwini said.

