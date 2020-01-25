S/African tycoon Motsepe appointed to WEF board

South African business tycoon, Patrice Motsepe, has been appointed to the board of trustees of the World Economic Forum (WEF), days after publicly flattering US President Donald Trump that “Africa loves you,” APA learnt on Saturday.The WEF’s announcement comes amid a local social media uproar over a video clip in which Motsepe, founder and chief executive of African Rainbow Minerals, was seen telling Trump that “Africa loves you and America” during a dinner in Davos, Switzerland.

Social media was divided over these sentiments, with some expressing their dismay at the mining mogul’s display of affection and speaking on behalf of the continent – while others praised him for his “business acumen.”

South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said Motsepe’s remarks to Trump were not representative of the South African government.

Mboweni said as an individual Motsepe had the right to share his opinion and feelings with anyone he wished, including Trump and fellow chief executives, during the dinner.

“I think he was well within his rights to express his views. He was very clear that he wasn’t speaking on behalf of the South African government.

“He doesn’t have the kind of arrogance to speak on behalf of the South African government. And he was in a private meeting and they were having a private conversation and it is perfectly in his own right.

“People must leave him alone.”