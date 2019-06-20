S/African university among world’s best – Survey

Ranked as the 200th in the world, South Africa’s University of Cape Town is the country’s best ranked education facility in a survey of the world’s 1,000 universities carried out this year, APA has learnt.Global education analysts from the United Kingdom-based QS Quacquarelli Symonds on Wednesday named the United States’ Massachusetts Institute of Technology as the world’s best university for a record eighth consecutive year.

MIT was followed by Stanford University in California, also in the US, and the world famous Harvard University was in third place, the survey showed.

In the survey, the UK’s top institution – and Europe’s – is the University of Oxford, which has risen to fourth. Its competitor, the University of Cambridge, dropped to seventh.

Continental Europe’s best university is ETH Zurich (Switzerland), which has risen to sixth – its highest-ever rank – while Asia’s top two universities are both Singaporean – the National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University. Both Singaporean universities were ranked 11th in the world.

Latin America’s highest-ranked university is the Universidad de Buenos Aires which, placing 74th, is the continental leader for the fifth consecutive year, according to the survey.