S/African VP in China to strengthen ties – Presidency

South African Deputy President David Mabuza arrived in Beijing on Monday ahead of his working visit to China, where he will co-chair the 7th session of the South Africa-China Bi-National Commission (BNC), the Presidency has said.The BNC is scheduled to take place from 31 October to 3 November in Beijing and Shanghai, the high office said, adding that the gathering will be preceded by engagements between the political leadership of the two countries.

Established in 2002, the BNC serves as a strategic platform to address issues of common interest such as trade promotions and economic exchanges.

Mabuza’s working visit takes place in the context of strengthening South-South cooperation and consolidating the already existing bilateral political and economic relations between South Africa and China, the presidency said.

South Africa and China are working closely in promoting mutually beneficial relations at both a continental and global stage.

“Our agenda of building mutually beneficial relations remains a fundamental pillar of South Africa’s foreign policy. China is a central partner and a fraternal friend that continues to support the development agenda of our country and continent.

“Therefore, these economic and trade relations between South Africa and China signify an ever growing partnership,” Mabuza said.

South Africa has some 26 companies which have invested in China, with a capital expenditure of US$5.9 billion between January 2003 and August 2019.

On its part, China’s 88 firms have invested US$7.73 billion in South Africa over the same period, according to the presidency.