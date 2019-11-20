S/African VP in Juba for S/Sudan peace talks

South African Deputy President David Mabuza has returned to South Sudan to continue with his mediation peace efforts to bring the country’s political giants to form a unity government come next year, the presidency said on Wednesday.During the two-day visit, Mabuza is expected to meet South Sudan President Salva Kiir and other political players in the country, the high office said.

Kiir and his exiled deputy Riek Machar were expected to form a national unity government in November but this was postponed to next year due to lack of trust between the two.

Machar is exiled in South Africa since he escaped an alleged assassination attempt from Kiir’s forces four years ago.

Mabuza’s visit comes after the former comrades in South Sudan had twice postponed the formation of the unity government which is designed to end the civil war in the country.

A new government is now scheduled to be formed in February 2020. However, that will depend on security sector reforms being completed, the presidency said.

Mabuza, who visited Juba last week, is scheduled to meet with Kiir during this visit apart from holding talks with leaders from South Sudan’s ruling party, the Sudan’s People’s Liberation Movement.

The deputy president is also due to have discussions with heads of opposition groups, representatives of civil societies, South Sudan’s national dialogue committee and a special envoy from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, a regional body.