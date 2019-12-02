S/African VP in S/Sudan for peace talks – Presidency

South African Deputy President David Mabuza is in South Sudan to chair a two-day meeting of parties to the stalled agreement to resolve the conflict in that country, the Presidency said on Monday.Mabuza is in Juba at the invitation of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development in his capacity as South Africa’s special envoy on the South Sudan conflict, the Presidency said.

The invitation to the VP is to chair the consultative meeting on the contentious issues hampering the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan.

One of these issues is the creation of new states for South Sudan, and the demarcation of their boundaries. Mabuza said he hoped the meeting would result in consensus on these salient matters.

“I have no doubt that all the signatories to the agreement want what is best for South Sudan and her people,” Mabuza said.

He added: “Due to this concern for the people and the prosperity of South Sudan, the parties must reach a conclusion on the number of states and their boundaries to pave a way for the formation of the Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity — and ultimately bring lasting peace and stability to South Sudan.”