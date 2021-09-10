S/African VP visits schools, malls to promote vaccination

South African Deputy President David Mabuza has visited schools, malls and taxi ranks to promote the vaccination programme as part of the government’s ongoing fight against the Covid-19 pandemic that has killed over 83,000 people since March 2020.Speaking on Thursday in North West Province, Mabuza said “vaccinating is the only way that will make us to be safe from Covid-19 disease.”

“To make our country safe from the pandemic, it starts with you. If you get vaccinated, all of us will be safe,” he told commuters.

Mabuza, who chairs the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Covid-19 Vaccines, also visited the Rustenburg’s Orbit Technical College where he was accompanied by the North West Premier Bushy Maape.

Mabuza encouraged them to be inoculated at the vaccination site of the college.

“I have always wanted to get vaccinated but, unfortunately, I was always busy with school work,” student Thato Mokoena said.

Visiting the Rustenburg taxi rank and Rustenburg Mall, Mabuza encouraged commuters and shoppers to go and vaccinate at a nearby vaccine site.

Paul Matemane, one of those citizens who got their jab at the mall’s vaccination site, encouraged others to vaccinate.

“If all of us could vaccinate, there won’t be too many deaths. People will be safe from Covid-19,” Matemane said.

The presidency said all South Africa’s provinces remained key to ensuring that the country targeted 40 million people to reach herd immunity by the end of the year.