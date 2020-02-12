S/African wines shine at Russian trade show – Official

South African wine companies are making in-roads at the five-day ProdExpo International Trade Exhibition currently underway in the Russian capital Moscow, a businessman attending the show said on Wednesday.

Wahed Khan, director of global business development at Cape Dreams, said the show was an ideal platform to promote his wines.

The show, which started on Monday and ends on Friday, was also providing opportunities for the company to network and create partnerships, Khan said.

“We are excited to be part of the show and we value government’s support. We have had good quality meetings over the two days with high level discussions.

“The main thing is not just to sell but to secure collaborations for sustainable growth and development of our brands,” he added.

According to Khan, “the competition at the show is stiff but our wines are strongly gaining ground. I am optimistic that we will secure deals by the end of the show and beyond.”

Cape Dreams is part of the Ministry of Trade and Industry’s business delegation to ProdExpo, the largest international show for the food and drinks sector in Russia and Eastern Europe.

The delegation is funded through the ministry’s Export Marketing and Investment Assistance Scheme, whose objective is to develop export markets for South African products and services abroad.