S/Africans injected over 15m Covid-19 jabs

Over 15 million Covid-19 injections have been administered in the arms of South Africans, with the latest inoculations of 248,236 jabs given on Tuesday to immunise against the pandemic, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.The latest vaccinations pushed the total to 15,188,787 jabs using either the single-dose Johnson & Johnson or the double-shot Pfizer vaccine, the ministry said.

There are now 7,473,903 fully vaccinated adults, with more women being inoculated than men, the office added, without providing the percentage of the vaccinated women.

The ministry said Gauteng province had the highest number of vaccinated individuals — of which 2,877,747 people have been immunised.

KwaZulu-Natal was the province with the next highest number of vaccinated people at 1,831,515, followed by Western Cape (1,795,336), Eastern Cape (1,326,785) and Limpopo (1,157,916), it added.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said the country recorded 3,669 new Covid-19 cases, to bring the total number of confirmed cases to 2,864,534; while 323 new hospital admissions were reported in the last 24 hours.

Unfortunately, 300 patients succumbed to the respiratory disease — pushing the death toll to 85,302 to date, the NICD said.

The UN World Health Organisation said there were 225,024,781 confirmed cases of Covid-19 worldwide so far — including 4,636,153 people who died on Tuesday.