S/Africans, others send Tutu “get well” messages

South Africa’s Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of an unnamed infection, a press report said on Friday.The retired clergyman was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997 and, following a successful operation, he has been in and out of the hospital for follow-up treatment of the condition.

Tutu is believed to be going through similar treatment at the unnamed hospital this time, the report said.

Get well wishes, however, have been pouring in from all over the country and abroad for the Archbishop, the report added.

A jubilant Tutu, aged 88, was last seen in public last month when he welcomed the victorious Springboks national rugby team to Cape Town during the last day of their nationwide trophy parade.