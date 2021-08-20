S/Africans over 18 years old qualify for vaccination – Minister

South Africans older than 18-years-old are now eligible for Covid-19 vaccination without having registered on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) first, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday.This comes after the country opened up Covid-19 vaccinations to those aged between 18 and 34 years old in the country from Friday, the minister said.

“We again encourage the 18-year age group to register since most of them are very familiar with smartphones with internet and WhatsApp and other forms of registration,” Phaahla said.

He said he believed the youth could easily make sure that they had signed up before they visited the vaccination centres, which not only saved time for themselves and health personnel.

“We can now cut out — administrative and bureaucratic red tape — because as long as you have an ID, which means you are over 18, you can be registered” for the jab, he said.

In addition, the vaccination at workplaces could now take place without the hindrance of age differentiation, he added.

“In other words, when we reach the workplaces, we no more worry about who is over 18 years and below,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, vaccination for travellers for business or educational purposes would no longer require approval in advance, the minister announced.

According to Phaahla, this move would also give over 700,000 tertiary students who were now eligible to receive a jab, a chance to be protected against the Covid-19 pandemic and serious illnesses.

South Africa is targeting to vaccinate 30 million people or 70% of the adult (above 18) population. So far it has vaccinated 10 million people of these adults, the minister said.