S/Africans receive over 15,000 Covid-19 vaccines Sunday

With 15,424 doses administered on Sunday, South Africa has now administered over 14,600,000 Covid-19 vaccines as the number of new infections continued to drop in the country, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.The ministry said there were 9,316 people who were fully vaccinated in the last 24-hour reporting cycle.

Out of these, 3,457 received a single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, while 5,859 got their second shot of the double-dose Pfizer vaccine, the ministry said.

A recent surge in Covid-19 infections appeared to be showing signs of a sustained downward trend after 3,961 new infections were identified overnight, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said.

These news infections were in KwaZulu-Natal (1,340 cases), followed by the Eastern Cape with 846 cases, and 467 cases in the Free State, the NICD said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 2,858,195 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the agency said.

Some 184 patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours nationwide, the NICD said.

South Africa also reported 126 deaths on Sunday against 143 the day before — thereby pushing the death toll to 84,751 to date, according to the public institute.