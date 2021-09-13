International › APA

Happening now

S/Africans receive over 15,000 Covid-19 vaccines Sunday

Published on 13.09.2021 at 14h21 by APA News

With 15,424 doses administered on Sunday, South Africa has now administered over 14,600,000 Covid-19 vaccines as the number of new infections continued to drop in the country, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.The ministry said there were 9,316 people who were fully vaccinated in the last 24-hour reporting cycle. 

Out of these, 3,457 received a single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, while 5,859 got their second shot of the double-dose Pfizer vaccine, the ministry said.

A recent surge in Covid-19 infections appeared to be showing signs of a sustained downward trend after 3,961 new infections were identified overnight, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said.

These news infections were in KwaZulu-Natal (1,340 cases), followed by the Eastern Cape with 846 cases, and 467 cases in the Free State, the NICD said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 2,858,195 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the agency said.

Some 184 patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours nationwide, the NICD said.

South Africa also reported 126 deaths on Sunday against 143 the day before — thereby pushing the death toll to 84,751 to date, according to the public institute.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top
Advertisement