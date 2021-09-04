S/Africans urged to fight Covid infections, protect others

International › APA

Published on 04.09.2021 at 16h21 by APA News

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged all South Africans to vaccinate in large numbers to stop infecting others and the resurgence of Covid-19 pandemic into a fourth wave.Responding to oral questions in a hybrid sitting of the National Assembly in Cape Town on Friday, Ramaphosa said “those who refuse to be vaccinated are increasing the risks for all of us, not only for a further resurgence of infections, but of prolonged economic hardship and lack of recovery.” 

“If we can vaccinate a large proportion of our population, particularly the adult population by December, we can avoid another devastating wave of infections and restrictions on the economy,” he said. 

Ramaphosa said all South Africans have a responsibility to encourage others over the age of 18 to go to their nearest vaccination sites “to protect themselves, to protect others and to help all of us get our economy back on track.” 

The president said more than 82,000 people were known to have succumbed to the disease in South Africa, and nearly 2.8 million people are known to have been infected since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March last year.

He said the virus had caused massive damage to the economy and disrupted education, and has increased levels of poverty and unemployment in the country. 

“Evidence shows that Covid-19 vaccines reduce the chances of severe disease, hospitalisation and death.

“When combined with other preventative measures such as mask wearing and social distancing, the Covid-19 vaccine is the most effective instrument that we have to prevent deaths, reduce infections and restore the economic and social life of our country,” Ramaphosa said. 

