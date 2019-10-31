S/Africans urged to rally behind Boks during rugby final

South Africans were on Thursday urged to rally behind the Springboks by wearing green jerseys on Friday, apart from sharing messages of support on social-media platforms, Cabinet has said.On Saturday the national rugby team will play England for the 2019 World Cup trophy, with President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to attend the final match in Yokohama, Japan, to a personal touch to his support for the home-boys.

The Springboks beat Wales 19-16 in a semi-final match at the International Stadium in Yokohama, Japan, on Sunday to book a final spot against the Roses.

Addressing a post-Cabinet media briefing held in Cape Town on Thursday, Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, called on South Africans to focus on supporting the Springboks as they search for the third World Cup trophy since 1995 and 2007.

“As government, we fully support the Springboks,” the minister said.

South Africans are urged to use hashtags #StrongerTogether, #Bokke, and #Rugbyworldcup on all social media platforms in their messages of support.