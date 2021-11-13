S/Africa’s ability to reach herd immunity ‘farfetched’ – VP

While South Africa had set out to vaccinate 300,000 per day with Covid-19 vaccine to reach herd immunity of 40 million people, this target might not be reached by the end of the year, according to Deputy President David Mabuza on Friday.Mabuza said so far, the country had not reached the vaccination target of injecting 300,000 people a day, and it could fail to vaccinate close to 40 million citizens by the end of 2021.

“I’m not very sure whether we are going to reach our targets of the 70%, or 40 million people, that we are yearning for. It looks far-fetched. I’m sure that we are going to revise our targets,” he admitted.

According to the latest statistics, South Africa has distributed the Covid-19 vaccine to over 13 million or 33.21% of the adult population out of the 39,798,201 or 70% government is aiming to reach.

“It’s quite clear that we’re left with a few weeks, and we are nowhere to 40% — and 70% is a very tall order to reach,” he added.

The deputy president was leading the vaccination social mobilisation campaign in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape province, where he once again used his voice to encourage people to take the lifesaving drug amid widespread Covid-19 hesitancy among South Africans.

Mabuza urged his compatriots to visit their nearest vaccination sites for immunisation during this second Vooma Weekend, adding that South Africans should “avoid a possible fourth wave that may be deadly for all the people that are unvaccinated.”

He said the country had enough shots to cover all the adults. “Vaccinate to protect your friends, families and the prosperity of our country,” he said.

Reaching population immunity should be everyone’s biggest motivation to ensure lives were saved, the deputy president said.