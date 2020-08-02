S/Africa’s ANC slams MP for threatening to “shoot” journalist

The African National Congress (ANC) has condemned one of its members of parliament Boy Mamabolo for allegedly insulting a journalist and threatening to “shoot” him.Reacting to the allegations, the governing ANC said on Saturday that it would investigate and take appropriate action against the lawmaker for issuing the threats against Ngwako Malatji, a Sunday World newspaper journalist.

Mamabolo’s behaviour was unbecoming of a public figure, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said, adding that the party found his “conduct unacceptable.”

“The ANC finds this conduct unacceptable and inconsistent with the values of our organisation. This behaviour is also not in keeping with what is expected of a public representative like Mamabolo,” Mabe said.

The South African National Editors’ Forum also condemned the MP for threatening Malatji for probing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to ban the sale of alcohol for the second time during the coronavirus lockdown.

SANEF executive director Kate Skinner said the forum wanted the ANC to take the necessary disciplinary action against Mamabolo.

“We hope that South African Police Service will take this threat against the journalist seriously and carry out the necessary investigation as well,” Skinner said.

The journalist has since opened a case of intimidation against Mamabolo, reports have said.