S/Africa’s ANC to oppose Magashule’s suspension appeal – Official

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) will oppose its suspended secretary general Ace Magashule’s court application for the lifting of his six-month suspension from the party, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said on Tuesday.Magashule was suspended two weeks ago after he refused to step aside pending the finalisation of a multimillion-dollar corruption case against him.

Due to this development, the ANC resolved that Magashule should step aside or be suspended till the alleged graft case was finalised.

His failure to step aside led his party to suspend him for six months.

This move led Magashule to, in turn, “suspend” President Cyril Ramaphosa in a retaliatory letter that the party has classified as a misconduct that requires the writer to issue a public apology to Ramaphosa and the party.

While the ANC was discussing of its next step after he failed to apologise, the indefatigable Magashule instead filed a complaint at the Gauteng High Court to demand the nullification of his suspension from the party.

Responding to this court complaint, Mabe said the party had sourced the legal services of the country’s top legal minds to oppose Magashule’s Gauteng court application.

“The African National Congress national officials met today and affirmed the decision to oppose the application lodged by the Secretary-General, Comrade Ace Magashule, to have, among others, his temporary suspension lifted.

“The ANC has appointed Ledwaba Mazwai Attorneys as instructing attorneys, supported by four counsels,” the party spokesperson said.

The date for the court hearing in Magashule’s complaint has yet to be announced.