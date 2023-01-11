S/Africa’s Cape Town airport registers 95 percent rise in arrivals

Cape Town International Airport has almost fully recovered from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with official data showing that the gateway to one of South Africa’s main tourist attractions has recorded a 95-percent increase in passenger numbers compared to pre-pandemic numbers.Provincial Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, Mireille Wenger on Wednesday said preliminary statistics from Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) showed that Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) “recorded a spectacular recovery in passenger numbers during the peak season month of December when compared to pre-pandemic numbers.”

“These preliminary statistics received from ACSA show that Cape Town International Airport recorded 266,656 international two-way passenger numbers for December 2022, resulting in a spectacular 95-percent recovery when compared to December 2019,” Wenger said.

For the same month, the domestic terminal recorded a 72-percent recovery when compared to the 2019 figure, with 790,514 two-way passengers recorded.

“Together, this is expected to bring the two-way passenger numbers for CTIA to over 8 million in 2022.”

The minister noted that more visitors to Western Cape meant more jobs for the province.

Cape Town is popular with domestic and foreign tourists who want to see the iconic Table Mountain and Robben Island as well as take a ride in cruise ships.