S/Africa’s coronavirus cases rise to above 200

The number of coronavirus cases in South Africa has risen to 202, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Friday.Briefing the media in Bloemfontein in the Free State Province, Mkhize urged South Africans to turn their homes into places of worship this Easter instead of congregating in large spaces like churches or tents.

Earlier, he visited the Brandwag Primary School in Bloemfontein, where screening of about 600 pupils is taking place. Overall, the province has registered seven cases, he added.

Meanwhile, the country’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) has agreed to continue with the suspension of its football programme in its top two divisions indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

This follows the PSL’s board of governors meeting which took place at the OR Tambo Airport in Johannesburg.

Earlier this week, the league had suspended its fixture for midweek and weekends, only to hear Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa advise the league that it could play matches behind closed doors.

The confusion has now been clarified: no playing of games till further notice, the league said on Friday.

PSL chairman Irvin Khoza said the league would monitor the situation before attempting to resume the league’s programme, and initially playing the matches behind closed doors as the minister suggested earlier.