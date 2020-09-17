S/Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine trial resumes after scare

South Africa, one of the four countries in the world conducting the Oxford University-sponsored Covid-19 vaccine trials, has resumed the exercise following a scare last week over a participant’s ill health that halted the trials, Wits University said on Wednesday.The South African university said it had stopped the trials following reports in the UK that one of its participants had developed an illness from the trials.

The UK university, however, resumed the trials this week – leading South Africa, Brazil and US vaccine trial centres to follow suit as well, Wits University said.

According to Oxford University, the participant who developed the adverse reaction to the vaccine was expected to recover from the illness.

This recovery prospect has led South Africa and the other vaccine centres overseas to resume the trials, Wits University added.