International › APA

Happening now

S/Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine trial resumes after scare

Published on 17.09.2020 at 05h21 by APA News

South Africa, one of the four countries in the world conducting the Oxford University-sponsored Covid-19 vaccine trials, has resumed the exercise following a scare last week over a participant’s ill health that halted the trials, Wits University said on Wednesday.The South African university said it had stopped the trials following reports in the UK that one of its participants had developed an illness from the trials.

The UK university, however, resumed the trials this week – leading South Africa, Brazil and US vaccine trial centres to follow suit as well, Wits University said.

According to Oxford University, the participant who developed the adverse reaction to the vaccine was expected to recover from the illness.

This recovery prospect has led South Africa and the other vaccine centres overseas to resume the trials, Wits University added.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top