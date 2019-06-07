S/Africa’s EFF to ‘comply’ with court ruling on TV host threats

South African TV host Karima Brown left the high court sitting in Johannesburg smiling after a Thursday ruling in her favour in a case that arose after the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters’ supporters sent threatening messages on her phone.In the ruling, the court said it found the second largest opposition party had contravened the country’s electoral code and must pay costs, including Brown’s court expenses.

The attacks on Brown in March started after controversial EFF leader Julius Malema posted her contact number on his Twitter timeline.

Following Malema’s action, Brown said, she received death and rape threats from EFF supporters, leaving her traumatised.

The party issued a one-line statement after the court verdict on Thursday, stating that “the EFF noted it, and would comply therewith.”

The court did not spell out the amount of costs the EFF is required to pay, pending another hearing in due course.