S/Africa’s electoral body welcomes proclamation of poll date

South Africa’s Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s proclamation of the 2019 national and provincial elections due to take place on 8 May.The proclamation triggers the official election timetable, which the commission will discuss with the National Party Liaison Committee on Wednesday before publishing the date in the Government Gazette, an official document required in publicizing government laws.

The proposed election timetable spans the next 71 days and lists the key dates and deadlines for various milestones until voting day on 8 May 2019.

“The proclamation places the preparation of the elections into a different trajectory. It gives a greater impetus to the currently unfolding election preparations,” IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to her, the commission would now have to escalate preparations so that all electoral activities are accomplished in time for polling day.

“In this regard, no effort will be spared to avail to voters a credible electoral process,” Bapela said.