S/Africa’s electricity shortage is a sign of economic growth – VP

A growing economy like South Africa’s is bound to face challenges like electricity shortages, Deputy President David Mabuza has told members of parliament in Cape Town.The country is facing regular load-shedding of power due to the power utility Eskom’s inability to generate enough electricity supplies for consumers.

This prompted opposition Democratic Alliance MP John Steenhuisen to comment that a requirement for the fourth industrial revolution was reliable electricity, before asking a question on the current erratic power supplies.

Responding, in the National Assembly on Wednesday, the deputy president said his government was making efforts to improve youth employment in light of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR), adding that the shortage of electricity was “a sign of economic growth.”

He noted that “yesterday (during apartheid) electricity was only given to a few (white) people. Today electricity is given to millions of (black) people. Of course, as we grow, we are going to encounter challenges of growth” like the current load-shedding.

Kenneth Meshoe, leader of another opposition, the African Christian Democratic Party, also enquired how government would create jobs while the country faced challenges to energy security.

Replying, Mabuza said government had initiated public employment programmes, such as the expanded public works programme to create jobs.

There are also training opportunities for low-skilled and unskilled people who did not have opportunities to go to school. Training colleges are furthermore providing vocational skills best suited for the needs of the economy, he said.

He added that government supported small business development as a driver of economic growth and job creation.