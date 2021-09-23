S/Africa’s embattled airline resumes domestic flights

South Africa’s troubled national carrier resumed flights on Thursday, more than 16 months after the airline grounded its planes on the back of bankruptcy concerns.There were scenes of jubilation at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport amid singing and dancing from staff as passengers boarded a flight from the commercial capital to Cape Town.

SAA has been grounded since March 2020 when the airline entered into bankruptcy proceedings.

SAA board chairperson John Lamola said the airline’s local flights would take off on Thursday with at least three trips per day between Johannesburg and Cape Town each way.

African countries earmarked for flights include Mozambique, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Ghana and the Democratic Republic of Congo, with these expected to start on September 27.

“Since SAA went into and then out of business rescue, there has been less local capacity and that means tickets have become more expensive.

“Our return to the skies will mean more competitive pricing and will enable more South Africans to fly,” Lamola said.

He said there was “high interest both in South Africa and on the rest of the continent” for the return of the airline.