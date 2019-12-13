S/Africa’s employment figures remain low, says agency

South Africa’s troubled economy has lost nearly 30,000 jobs between July and September this year, according to Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) on Friday.Releasing statistics on jobs lost and gained in the various sectors of the economy, Stats SA said construction, manufacturing and government shed the most number of jobs during this period.

These sectors lost between 11,000 and 12,000 jobs each during the period in question, the agency said.

The commercial sector was the only positive contributor to new jobs, it added.

South Africa’s overall unemployment rate remains at 29 percent, according to Stats SA.