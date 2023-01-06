S/Africa’s higher education minister warns of fake private colleges

International › APA

Published on 06.01.2023

South Africa’s Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande on Friday warned prospective students to avoid bogus private colleges that have sprouted across the country offering qualifications that are not recognised by the government.Nzimande said the bogus institutions lure and mislead prospective students into believing that they “offer qualifications that are recognised by the South African Qualifications Authority”. 

“These illegal colleges offer compromised qualifications that are not recognised for employment purposes or for further studying,” the minister said.

The bogus institutions are not registered with the sector education and training authorities, the Department of Higher Education and Training or other relevant bodies as learning institutions, according to Nzimande.

He said his ministry is working with law enforcement agencies to shut down the fake colleges.

Nzimande advised prospective students to check with his office on the registration status of the private colleges they want to enrol at.

