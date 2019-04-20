S/Africa’s iconic photographer Bongani Mnguni laid to rest

One of South Africa’s most renowned photographers, Bongani Mnguni, who gained global recognition for his documentation of black people’s struggles against apartheid, was laid to rest in Johannesburg on Saturday.He died last week following a heart attack at the age of 65.

Mnguni’s images of the June 1976 Soweto students’ uprising captured the world’s attention to the brutality of apartheid.

The images ensured the world was informed of the sinister apartheid policies on the education of black children, who decided to take matters in their hands to protest against Bantu education.

Throughout his four decades’ career, he worked for some of the top newspapers such as The World, City Press, Sunday World and Daily Sun for up to four decades.