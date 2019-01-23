International › APA

S/Africa’s inflation eases to 4.5% in December – Agency

Published on 23.01.2019 at 13h21 by APA News

South Africa’s annual headline consumer price inflation eased to 4.5 percent for December 2018, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.The figure is down by 0.7 of a percentage point from the inflation rate of 5.2% in November 2018. Inflation for October was 5.1%, the agency said.

“On average, prices decreased by 0.2% between November 2018 and December 2018,” Stats SA said.

Ahead of the announcement on Wednesday morning analysts had estimated that inflation would range between 4.3% and 4.5% on the back of a substantial decline in fuel costs.

Stats SA also announced that average annual consumer price inflation for the whole of 2018 was 4.7%, some 0.6 of a percentage point lower than the corresponding average of 5.3% in

Speaking from Davos (Switzerland) in an interview, South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said if inflation was at the midpoint of the bank’s targeted range between 3% and 6%, this would allow flexibility to deal with shocks.

