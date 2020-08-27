International › APA

Happening now

S/Africa’s inflation rate reached 3.2 percent in July

Published on 27.08.2020 at 14h21 by APA News

South Africa’s annual inflation rose from 2.2 percent in June to 3.2 percent in July, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) said on Thursday.According to Stats SA, the increase was the biggest monthly rise since February 2016 when the rate was 1.4 percent, adding that the monthly inflation move in July was driven largely by fuel prices.

 

Due to this period, “motorists felt the pinch as the price of inland 95-octane petrol climbed from US$0.80 per litre in June to $0.88 per litre in July. 

 

“The average price for a litre of diesel jumped from $0.77 to $0.88,” Stats SA added.

 

In spite of the increases, the good news was that fuel prices in the country were still 6.2 percent cheaper in July than was the case in the same month last year, the agency said. 

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top