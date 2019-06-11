South Africa’s longest serving former minister Jeff Radebe has resigned as a ruling African National Congress’ member of parliament‚ parliament spokesman Moloto Mothapo announced on Monday.Radebe, a former minister of energy, alongside fellow former minister of intelligence and home affairs, Siyabonga Cwele, have left parliament following their failure to join President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet, Mothapo said on Monday.

Radebe and Cwele join other former ministers, including Susan Shabangu‚ Nomaindia Mfeketho and Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, who resigned last week from the House.

Radebe was for the first time since the advent of democracy in 1994 left out of the national executive when Ramaphosa announced his team recently‚ bringing Radebe’s long service to an end.

President Nelson Mandela first appointed Radebe as minister of public works in 1994 before President Thabo Mbeki moved him to public enterprises the following term and shifted him to transport between 2004 and 2009.

Former president Jacob Zuma in 2009 appointed Radebe as minister of justice and constitutional development before moving him to the presidency.

He last served in the Cabinet as energy minister in April 2019, making him the longest serving minister in the post-apartheid government.