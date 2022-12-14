International › APA

Happening now

S/Africa’s new cops urged to uphold rule of law

Published on 14.12.2022 at 14h21 by APA News

Some 2,938 newly-trained police officers at the South African Police Service Academy in Pretoria are ready to hit the country’s crime ridden streets and tough neighbourhoods as part of a larger contingent of 10,000 recruits who recently completed a nine-month Basic Police Development Learning Programme (BPDLP) in the capital, APA learnt on Wednesday.“This is a job that demands commitment beyond the call of duty. It is a role that will test your resolve in fighting crime, upholding the law and making South Africa a safe and peaceful country. Safety and security affects so many other areas of life,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said when he presided over the graduation.

According to him, safety and security were necessary for economic growth and social development, for better education and health outcomes, and for social cohesion. 

“When crime is high, small businesses cannot thrive because they have to spend more resources on security, and it is difficult to persuade companies to invest here, the president said.

He added: “Crime affects the safety, well-being and cohesion of our communities. It affects the delivery of services and the functioning of public institutions.”

Ramaphosa said if the country did not tackle crime, it would not be able to build a better society for its citizens.

 During his State of the Nation Address in February this year, the president committed to recruit and train an additional 12,000 new police personnel. 

He hailed the passing out of the cohort as a “milestone” as the 10,000 is the highest ever number or recruits to be employed by the SAPS in its history.

 He urged the newly-appointed police constables to embrace the test of fighting crime, upholding the law and making South Africa safe and peaceful. 

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Ekwang Published on 22.09.2022

South West Dish Ekwang, more than just a Meal

Many savour Ekwang based on its wonderful taste, but little consider its nutritional values. Probably one of the reasons out ancestors and grand and great…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top