S/Africa’s new cops urged to uphold rule of law

Some 2,938 newly-trained police officers at the South African Police Service Academy in Pretoria are ready to hit the country’s crime ridden streets and tough neighbourhoods as part of a larger contingent of 10,000 recruits who recently completed a nine-month Basic Police Development Learning Programme (BPDLP) in the capital, APA learnt on Wednesday.“This is a job that demands commitment beyond the call of duty. It is a role that will test your resolve in fighting crime, upholding the law and making South Africa a safe and peaceful country. Safety and security affects so many other areas of life,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said when he presided over the graduation.

According to him, safety and security were necessary for economic growth and social development, for better education and health outcomes, and for social cohesion.

“When crime is high, small businesses cannot thrive because they have to spend more resources on security, and it is difficult to persuade companies to invest here, the president said.

He added: “Crime affects the safety, well-being and cohesion of our communities. It affects the delivery of services and the functioning of public institutions.”

Ramaphosa said if the country did not tackle crime, it would not be able to build a better society for its citizens.

During his State of the Nation Address in February this year, the president committed to recruit and train an additional 12,000 new police personnel.

He hailed the passing out of the cohort as a “milestone” as the 10,000 is the highest ever number or recruits to be employed by the SAPS in its history.

He urged the newly-appointed police constables to embrace the test of fighting crime, upholding the law and making South Africa safe and peaceful.