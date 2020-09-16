S/Africa’s opposition to sue ANC over illegal use of army jet

South Africa’s main opposition Democratic Alliance said on Wednesday it is taking the ruling African National Congress in the wake of a scandal involving the illegal use of an air force jet by a party delegation that visited Zimbabwe last week.Ten senior ANC officials used a South African Air Force jet to travel to Zimbabwe last week without authorisation from Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

The delegation, which was led by ANC secretary general Ace Magashule, was on a mission to discuss Zimbabwe’s deteriorating political situation with the ruling ZANU PF.

DA lawmaker Kobus Marais said his party would lay criminal charges against the ANC over the abuse of state resources.

“They admitted to a crime and must now face criminal charges,” Marais said.

He said President Cyril Ramaphosa should release the report of an inquiry he launched into the illegal use of the jet.

“Parliament and the nation have the right to scrutinise that report. It certainly raises suspicion that the ANC made such a dramatic U-turn on the matter after they defended the delegation’s use of the jet tooth-and-nail last week.”