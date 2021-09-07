International › APA

Happening now

S/Africa’s poll body readies for Nov. 1 municipal elections

Published on 07.09.2021 at 10h21 by APA News

South Africa’s electoral body is making preparations to hold municipal elections by November 1 in line with an order by the Constitutional Court, an official has said.Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) chairman Glen Mashinini said the commission has set in motion measures to ensure that it complies with the September 3 Constitutional Court order to hold the elections between October 27 and November 1. 

“Commission is of the view that it must take all necessary measures to ensure an electoral process that is free and fair, striving for safety within the constraints occasioned by the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic,” Mashinini told journalists on Monday night.

The IEC had applied to the Constitutional Court for an order pushing the local government elections to next year. 

In its application to the court, the IEC argued that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it could not organise constitutionally compliant elections for October.

The IEC case was supported by the ruling African National Congress and other parties but the main opposition Democratic Alliance opposed the matter. 

Mashinini said registration of voters would take place between 18 and 19 September while some 23,151 polling stations would be opened across the country on election day.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top
Advertisement