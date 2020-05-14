S/Africa’s premier marathon TKO’d by COVID-19 pandemic

One of South Africa’s oldest sporting events, the Comrades Marathon, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic which continues to kill people daily in the country, Athletics South Africa (ASA) announced on Thursday.ASA, the organisers of the annual event that attracts runners from all over the world, said the 95th edition of the marathon has now officially been cancelled as the disease claimed its 219th victim.

ASA president Aleck Skhosana said the decision to cancel the ultra-marathon was “a long and arduous process” in view of the daily rising cases of those infected by the disease.

While the race was initially set to take place in June this year, it was postponed last month with the hope of staging it in September, he added.

However, there were now fears that the pandemic might be at its peak during September, forcing ASA to cancel it to avoid inconveniencing the athletes, Skhosana said.

Comrades Marathon attracts thousands of runners from all over Africa, Asia, and Europe during its annual races.