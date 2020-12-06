S/Africa’s President calls for collaboration to end violence, terrorism

African leaders should work together to stop acts of violence and terrorism in the continent, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said.Speaking when he addressed fellow African Union leaders in a two-day virtual session which ends on Sunday, the president reminded them of the AU’s agenda of “Silencing the Guns” across the continent by 2020.

“We must condemn the acts of violence, terrorism and violent extremism as seen in the Sahel region, which is now spreading to other parts of the continent, including northern Mozambique.

“We equally express our grave concern about the current situation in (the Morocco-occupied) Western Sahara.

“We need to reaffirm our commitment to the full and successful implementation of the AU master roadmap of practical steps to silence the guns in Africa,” Ramaphosa said.

The president, who is also the AU chair, said Africa should not waiver in seeking to achieve its Sustainable Development Goals by the end of the decade.

These included ending poverty and hunger as well as achieving inclusive and sustainable economic growth, he added.

The AU’s two-day extraordinary session on “Silencing the Guns” session ends on Sunday.