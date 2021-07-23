International › APA

Happening now

S/Africa’s repo rate unchanged at 3.5% – SARB

Published on 23.07.2021 at 16h21 by APA News

The South African Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Thursday decided to leave the repo rate the same at the current rate of 3.5% per annum, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has said.Kganyago said the decision had been unanimous to leave it unchanged, he told a virtual media briefing. 

The governor said while domestic economy grew by 4.6% in the first quarter of 2021, the MPC estimated the unrest to have fully negated the better growth results from the first quarter, resulting in an unchanged estimate of 4.2% for growth in 2021.

Despite steady improvements in vaccination rates, stronger confidence, and better global economic growth, the coronavirus continued to weigh on global prospects, he said.

“Vaccination rates are lagging in many emerging markets and developing countries. Until populations develop sufficient immunity to curb virus transmission, waves of infection are likely to continue,” the governor said.

He added: “As indicated by South Africa’s public health authorities, a third wave of virus infection is currently peaking.”

“Additionally, by raising uncertainty and reducing investor confidence, the recent unrest in parts of the country is likely to slow our ongoing recovery,” he said. 

 

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top