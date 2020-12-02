S/Africa’s Royal Bafokeng Queen Mother dies

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday expressed his condolences to the highly respected Royal Bafokeng kingdom on the passing of its Queen Mother Semane Bonolo Molotlegi who died aged 77 on Monday.Molotlegi, the mother of King Leruo Tshekedi Molotlegi, passed away after a long illness in Phokeng Town in the North West Province, the presidency said.

“This is indeed sad news. Mmemogolo (Our Great Mother) was an inspiration and a pillar of the Bafokeng nation who was much loved by her people,” Ramaphosa said.

He added: “On behalf of the people of South Africa, I offer my deepest sympathies to His Majesty Kgosi Molotlegi, to both the Bafokeng and Bamangwato Royal Families, and to the former President of Botswana, Sir Seretse Khama Ian Khama, to whom Dr Molotlegi was a paternal aunt.”

Ramaphosa paid tribute to Molotlegi as a philanthropist and community builder who was a patron of the Girl Guides Association of South Africa, the women’s national football team Banyana Banyana and a number of charities.

The late Queen Mother was also actively involved in advocating for children’s rights and was a patron of the World Children’s Prize, according to the president.

Ramaphosa said she was a tireless advocate for the advancement of her people, who embodied the finest qualities of traditional leadership.

“Dr Molotlegi will be remembered for her role as an advisor to Royal Bafokeng Holdings, and for working to ensure that the nation’s substantial wealth from mining royalties brought development to the Bafokeng and surrounding communities in the North West Province,” Ramaphosa said.

The Royal Bafokeng, one of the country’s most respected traditional leaderships, had a stadium built and named after it in the city of Rustenburg during the FIFA World Cup that South Africa hosted in 2010.