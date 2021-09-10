S/Africa’s ruling ANC fires employee over ‘misconduct’

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress has dismissed one of its prominent employees, Carl Niehaus, after his relationship with the organisation had “completely and retrievably broken down,” the party said on Friday.The organisation said it had warned Niehaus in writing twice in October 2020 and January 2021 but it saw no change in his attitude and conduct, leaving it with no choice but to issue the dismissal letter.

The ANC said Niehaus’ recent written representations had been considered against the backdrop that the party had repeatedly warned him about his “public pronouncements and conduct which sought to undermine it as an employer.”

“You nonetheless persisted with conduct that continuously brought your employer to disrepute,” the ANC said.

He has been given seven days to make a representation on why he should not be fired, the letter to Niehaus said.

Niehaus has since hit back, saying the party was acting illegally. He insisted that he had evidence that a crime has been committed within the ANC.

A great supporter of former president Jacob Zuma, Niehaus said he believed that he was being targeted by the party for his knowledge of illegal activities related to the non-payment of staffers at the ANC.

“I have evidence which I believe proves that a crime has been committed. My intention is to make that evidence available to the police and then leave it in their hands to do the right thing, to decide whether prosecution should take place or not,” Niehaus said.

He added: “To try and intimidate me from taking this action, which is in fact a conscious citizen’s action, is unacceptable. I believe that this intimidation against me is also intended to intimidate any other staff members of the ANC who want to follow a similar route.”