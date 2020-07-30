S/Africa’s ruling party orders probe into Covid-19 corruption

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress has suspended two party members to pave way for a probe into corruption allegations in the awarding of personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders by the Gauteng provincial government, APA learnt on Thursday.Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko and Bandile Masuku, who is the Gauteng Health Minister, are at the heart of the allegations involving the awarding of a US$7.3-million tender to supply PPE to the Gauteng province’s health department.

The two suspended ANC members should appear before the ANC’s Gauteng Provincial Integrity Commission, according to the party.

The ANC said the decision to place Masuku and Diko on leave of absence did not mean the party had found them guilty, but rather to pave the way for an investigation into the allegations.

“We took this decision in the interest of clean governance. What the ANC integrity committee is doing is to exercise a moment of self-correct,” ANC Gauteng provincial secretary Jacob Khawe said.

He added: “In other words, we are subjecting our comrades into a proper political process that will defend the integrity of the ANC.”

On her part, Diko stepped aside from her presidential duties on Monday soon after the scandal broke out.

Diko and husband Thandisizwe Diko, whose company was the beneficiary of the PPE tender, have since released a joint statement expressing regret in their decision to do business with government.

Meanwhile, the country’s Special Investigating Unit, has under President Cyril Ramaphosa’s orders opened an investigation into the matter and other issues involving alleged corrupt awarding of Covid-19 tenders during the pandemic.