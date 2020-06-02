S/Africa’s ruling party wades into George Floyd saga

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress on Tuesday blasted the United States government for the callous treatment of black people who gave 400 years of their lives in forced slave labour to enrich that country to its current leading economic status.The ANC said this following last week’s brutal death of George Floyd in the streets of Minneapolis in the state of Minnesota in full view of the public by an uncaring white policeman who arrested him for a minor infringement.

Africa’s oldest political movement called on “all Americans and their government” to resolve the “racial impasse” in the wake of Floyd’s killing after police officer Derek Chauvin used his knee on the neck to press the victim down with the assistance of three other rogue cops.

The four killer-cops were immediately sacked from the Minneapolis Police Department after the incomprehensible killing whose video went viral immediately after the misdeed on 25 May as the continent celebrated Africa Freedom Day.

The ANC also urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to “engage with the American government”, through diplomatic channels, to “diffuse racial tensions and build social cohesion among different races” of that racially divided country.

“While we note the action taken by American authorities in charging one of the officers who was caught on camera while fatally kneeling on an unarmed Floyd, it is equally concerning that incidents of police brutality against African American citizens are on the increase.

“The cascade of recent lynching of Ahmaud Arbury who was killed while jogging by white citizens, Breonna Taylor who was killed while sleeping in her own home by white cops, and Floyd himself have sharpened the focus on an inescapable reality that American society places a perilously low value on black lives,” the ANC said.

The party said it was “deplorable” that nearly 70 years after racial segregation was legally abolished in the United States, people of colour “are still being routinely slaughtered just because of the colour of their skin.”

“The ANC fought and defeated white racial supremacy in South Africa and will not be cowed to remain silent in the face of the lynching of black people wherever they manifest.”