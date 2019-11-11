S/Africa’s Springboks take victory parade to Cape Town’s townships

The 2019 Rugby World Cup winners, the Springboks of South Africa, paraded their trophy before thousands of fans in the impoverished Cape Town areas of Langa, Belhar and Elsies River on Monday.As expected, the fans came out in large numbers to witness the final leg of the rugby team’s victory tour after winning the Webb Ellis in Japan a week ago on Saturday.

The parade in the townships came after the winning team made their way from Cape Town’s central business district with its glittering shops and docks overlooking the picturesque Table Mountain.

The victory tour kicked off on Thursday from Pretoria, Johannesburg, and Soweto before continuing to Durban, East London, and Port Elizabeth at the weekend before finally winding up in the Mother City on Monday.