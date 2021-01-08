S/Africa’s state broadcaster to dismiss over 300 employees

International › APA

Published on 08.01.2021 at 07h21 by APA News

The state-controlled South African Broadcasting Corporation has decided to dismiss over 300 employees following failed talks to keep the workers permanently on the payroll, the broadcaster said on Thursday.In making the announcement, the SABC said it had initially targeted firing 600 workers to improve the network’s weak finances but following a compromise, it was decided to let go 303 staffers.

The dismissals come after months of consultations, deadlocked sessions and protest action.

The talks concluded on 31 December 2020 when the corporation finally decided to go ahead with the dismissals of workers.

There was no reaction from the workers following the SABC’s announcement as APA went to press on Friday morning.

The SABC has a network of radio and television stations nationwide, making it the biggest broadcaster in the country.

