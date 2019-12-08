S/Africa’s trapped miners found dead, union calls for probe

Nearly 24 hours after rescuers found four trapped miners at Tau Lekoa Gold Mine in Klerksdorp in the North West Province dead, their union on Sunday called for an independent investigation into what led to their demise in the deep gold mine.National Union of Mine workers of South Africa (NUMSA) President Joseph Montisetse said that he wanted a probe into the miners’ deaths to find out if procedures were followed after the accident on Friday afternoon.

“The last person we talked to said: ‘We are suffocating. Please bring us some oxygen’,” Montisetse said.

The NUM leader said action must be taken if mine safety regulations were breached in the actions that led to the failure to rescue the miners.

Originally there were five miners involved in the mishap.

The first miner was rescued on Friday, and is recovering from his injuries at a hospital.

The remaining four miners were trapped until Saturday night when the rescuers finally found them lifeless, according to Tau Lekoa officials.

The accident was triggered by a tremor that caused a rock fall which trapped the miners 1,350 metres below surface.

Last year some 81 people died in the country’s mines, according to the Mineral resources ministry.