S/Africa’s vehicle sales resume under strict conditions

South Africa on Wednesday commenced motor vehicle sales on a limited scale, with full operation of the sectors expected to start in June, the ministry of trade and industry has announced.It added that under this phase one of the reopening of the motor industry, the car outlets would be allowed to only have 30 percent of their staff working on site.

Under the country’s current Level 4 coronavirus lockdown rules, all cars that have been sold “must be delivered at buyers’ homes after being thoroughly sanitised.”

“The rules also allow for any repairs required for safety or roadworthiness and routine servicing for everyone – not only essential services workers as has been the case till now,” the ministry noted.

South Africa has been on a seven-week lockdown since 27 March and is expected to ease the tight regulations on a weekly basis till the country reaches Level One of deregulation.