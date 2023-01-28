S/Africa’s VP resigns, Ramaphosa to make announcement – Report

South Africa’s Deputy President David Mabuza has informed President Cyril Ramaphosa of his intention to resign, APA learnt here on Saturday.The Office of the Deputy President told TimesLIVE that Mabuza had a series of meetings with Ramaphosa this week ahead of an imminent cabinet reshuffle.

Mabuza is said to have told Ramaphosa he wants to resign to allow for a smooth transition in the government after the election of Paul Mashatile as the ruling African National Congress (ANC)’s deputy president.

Mabuza is said to have told Ramaphosa that he preferred for there to be alignment between leadership positions in the ANC and government.

“While there is no pronouncement by the president on any changes in the executive, the deputy president has, within the context of ANC leadership changes, taken a considered view that it is important to align party leadership roles with government responsibilities,” the office told the newspaper.

It added: “To this end, he has engaged the president on his intention to resign to foster leadership synergies and cohesion both in the party and the state. The deputy president is awaiting a decision to that effect.”

The resignation is said to have reached Ramaphosa’s office on Wednesday morning.

It was however agreed, according to ANC insiders, on Wednesday that Mabuza’s resignation should not be announced until Mashatile has been sworn in as a member of parliament (MP), to allow him to take over as deputy president.

The president appoints his deputy from among serving MPs.