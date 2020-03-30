S/Africa’s VP tests negative for coronavirus

South Africa’s Deputy President David Mabuza has tested negative following tests for the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) which has so far taken two lives in the country, APA learnt on Monday.“Noting the interest of the public in the status of the Deputy President Mabuza, we have resolved that it is in the public interest to assure all South Africans that the Deputy President has tested negative for COVID-19,” the presidency said, without giving dates when the testing was carried out.

Following the result, Mabuza has called on traditional leaders and compatriots to get tested should they experience symptoms associated with the virus, which has so far affected 1,280 people since it broke out in the country in the first week of March.

He also urged South Africans to adhere to the current 21-day lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the virus, and to follow regulations health experts have prescribed in order to stop the deadly pandemic.

“It is incumbent on all South Africans to stop the spread of this virus and minimise further the disruption this virus has caused on all of us.

“We must stand united as a nation as we confront this challenge, and we are called upon to support all those infected and affected by this pandemic,” Mabuza said.